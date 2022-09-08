Natalie Portman Was Worried About Marvel Continuity

Was Marvel continuity respected in Thor: Love and Thunder? Actress Natalie Portman was very concerned about the MCU canon.

In the recent documentary assembled in Disney+, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth and other members of Thor: Love and Thunder shared a lot of information about the movies Marvel Studios. More specifically, they discussed the continuation of the UCM.

The protagonist himself Thor: Love and ThunderChris Hemsworth noted that Natalie Portman “had some real concerns.” Those real concerns were focused on her character, Jane Foster. A character that considerably changed her status within Marvel Studios.

“Natalie Portman was kind of like… You know, they were giving her character a very different direction. And I think she had some real concerns about how it matched up with her story, the continuity of this and that… We just told her it didn’t matter.”

Chris Hemsworth compared Natalie Portman’s character change to his own in Thor: Ragnarök. “That’s what happened to me in the third installment. We wonder who would care about everything we’ve done before,” said the Marvel Studios actor. He also described the change as “a rebirth or a new exploration of the character.”

The powerful training that the actress carried out

The movie director, Taika Waititi, was aware that “people missed the character of Natalie Portman” and was not at all satisfied that her story in Marvel Studios was not resolved. For the filmmaker, “the idea of ​​her becoming another version of Thor was perfect, the ideal way to bring this female character back.”

Kyle Gardiner, stunt coordinator for the Marvel film, noted, “Natalie Portman was very punctual, ready to work. She wanted to do everything she could on the production.” The actress herself commented that, despite having appeared in many action films, she “had never really done any wrestling training or anything like that.”

“Even though I’ve been in a lot of action movies, I’ve never really done any wrestling training or anything like that. It was so much fun getting to train for the first time in my life to get strong, you know what I’m saying? As women, we usually train ourselves to be as small as possible. So it was exciting to train to get bigger.”