Natalie Portman Wears Sequined Minidress at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere

Natalie Portman grabbed the spotlight as it passed through the Red carpet of the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunderheld at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, California.

He paraded in front of the cameras dressed in a luxurious and striking look shiny copper-pink Célinemade with an asymmetric neckline below the shoulders and draped details at the waist.

She added a pair of gold heeled sandals from jimmy chooas well as diamond circle earrings and multiple matching rings from Anita K.

The celebrity41, evoked the style he wore during his leading role in black swanwith hair tied in a high bun and eye makeup similar to that of the character: with winged shadows on the eyelids, lipstick nakedlight blush rosy cheeks and a base coat that gave her skin a porcelain effect.

Photo: EFE

Before reaching the red carpet, the actress of Israeli origin attended the recordings of Jimmy Kimmel with the same look. As she left the recording set, Natalie greeted her fans who were waiting for her in the surroundings and smiled kindly in front of the cameras of the paparazzi.

Apparently he changed his look inside the study of Jimmy Kimmelas she arrived in the morning dressed in an elegant black look made up of a draped black minidress, matching stilettos, sunglasses and more casual jewelry.

His appearance in the recent installment of Marvel marks her return to the franchise as Jane Foster after last appearing in Thor: The Dark World in 2013.

For love and thunderNatalie became the female version of the superhero of the avengerssame as it has been for years Chris Hemsworth.

In an interview with Varietythe actress said that she was asked to gain weight as much as she could, as well as her muscle mass for the role of Foster, quite the opposite of what he experienced during the recordings of black swanwhere they asked to be as thin as possible, losing more than 10 kilos based on diet and exercise.

In another interview shared late last yearPortman told Vanity Fair that he increased his daily physical training and changed his staple diet for protein-rich foods like shakes.

He said he felt completely different when he started noticing the changes in your bodyeven altered the way he walked: “It definitely helps you get into character, and it definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently, you feel different. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life”.

“It was fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think, four months before shooting and then obviously throughout the shoot. It was very physical,” she added.

The trailer release of Thor: Love and Thunder It caused a stir among Marvel fans and faithful followers of the stories of superheroes and villains.

And it is that shortly after the revelation of the first images, the 41-year-old actress caused a whole conversation on social networks for her stellar participation as mighty thor, but above all for the toned physique in which he worked to become his own version of the son of Odin.