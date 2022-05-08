Natalie Portman will be funnier and more important in Thor: Love and Thunder – Urbano

Taika Waititi Promises Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster it will be more fun and will have a more relevant role in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

will be offered a different and expanded version of it, different than the one he had in the first two Thor movies.

“You don’t want Natalie to come back and play the same character who walks with scientific equipment”he explained.

“You know, while Thor is flying, she stays on Earth, tapping his foot and saying, ‘When will he be back?’ That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure.”

thanks in part in the humorous style of Waititi, Portman will also be able to show off some of his comedic chops. “Natalie is so much fun in real life. She is silly and has a great sense of humor. and I don’t think that was exploited enough in the first movies,” he said.

Waititi also spoke briefly about how after about eight years being apart, seeing Jane again will be a “mental fuck” for Thor. “She’s had a completely different life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene and she’s now dressed like you,” the director noted.

As for the decision to bring Foster from return to the franchise as Mighty Thor after Portman left after Thor: The Dark World, the director of Love and Thunder, which I was reading the race while filming Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said. It was an unexpected move.

“I didn’t know we were going to use the story of the Mighty Thor character until we started working on the actual story,” he told the magazine. “I was writing and it was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to bring Jane back into the story?'”