Natalie Portman’s 10 best movies according to IMDb

This Thursday, June 9, actress Natalie Portman turns 41.

The Israeli-American interpreter has an outstanding career, which began at an early age with her debut in 1994 in the cult film The Perfect Assassin.

Portman won an Oscar for her leading role in Black Swan, as well as two other nominations: for best actress for Jackie and for best supporting actress for Closer.

As part of her birthday, we leave you the 10 best Natalie Portman movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

Natalie Portman’s Top 10 Movies According to IMDb

10.- Brothers (7.1)

A young man comforts his older brother’s wife and children when he goes missing in Afghanistan. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman and Tobey Maguire.

9.- Paris, I love you (7.2)

In the neighborhoods of Paris, love hides, reveals itself, imitates itself, runs out, reinvents itself… and awakens.

8.- Cold Mountain (7.2)

In the closing days of the American Civil War, a wounded soldier embarks on a perilous journey back to his home in Cold Mountain, North Carolina, to reunite with his girlfriend. With Nicole Kidman, Jude Law and Renée Zellweger.

7.- Closer (7.2)

The relationships of two couples become complicated and deceitful when the man of one couple meets the woman of the other. With Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman and Clive Owen.

6.- Garden State (7.4)

A troubled and calm young man returns home to attend his mother’s funeral after being away from his family for a decade. Directed, written and starring Zach Braff. With Natalie Portman.

5.- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith (7.6)

After three years of Clone Wars, the Jedi rescue Palpatine from Count Dooku. As Obi-Wan pursues a new threat, Anakin acts as a double agent between the Jedi Council and Palpatine, drawn into a sinister plan. He is found on Disney+.

4.- Black Swan (8.0)

An engaged ballerina lands the title role in a production of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, which will test her sanity. With Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis. Available in Star+

3.- V for Vengeance (8.2)

In a future British tyranny, a shadowy freedom fighter known only by the alias “V” plots to overthrow it with the help of a young woman. On Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

2.- Heat (8.3)

A group of high-profile professional thieves find the LAPD on their heels when they unknowingly leave a clue in their latest heist. With Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Val Kilmer. It is found on Amazon Prime Video, Star + and Netflix.

1.- The perfect killer (8.5)

Leon (Jean Reno), a professional hit man, suspiciously takes over 12-year-old Matilda (Natalie Portman) when her family is murdered. León and Matilda strike up an unusual relationship when she becomes his protégé and learns the trade of assassin. Available on Netflix.