Natalie Portman’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Natalie Portman Millepied was born in Jerusalem (Israel) on June 9, 1981. Israeli producer, director and actress nationalized American. She was born as (born under the name of Neta-Lee Hershlag). Natalie Portman She is one of the actresses who has managed to win the 4 most important awards in the film industry for the same feature film as it was the black swan: Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe Y Screen Actors Guild Award for best leading actress.

We compiled his top 10 movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

hesher

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Year 2010

Duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes

Director: Spencer Susser

IMDb Score: 6.9

Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Devin Brochu, Natalie Portman, Rainn Wilson Y Piper Laurie. It is an independent feature film that had a budget of 7 million dollars and managed to raise about $450,000 box office. In the recognition section, we highlight the award for best film awarded by the PhiladelphiaFilm and the nomination for best film in this case for the Sundance Film Festival.

Thor

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Amazon Videos and Google Play Store.

Year 2011

Duration: 1 hour and 54 minutes

Director: Kenneth Branagh

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Jaimie Alexander, Colm Feore, Rene Russo, Anthony Hopkins Y Jeremy Renner. He had $150 million budget and grossed more than $449 million. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight the 2 Empire Awards in the categories of best science fiction or fantasy and best male revelation for Tom Hiddleston. Additionally, a saturn award in the category of best locker room or the 7 nominations in the Scream Awards.

Brothers

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+ and RakutenTV

Year 2009

Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Director: Jim Sheridan

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal Y Natalie Portman. It started with a budget of $26 million and raised more than $43 million box office. The feature film is based on the Danish film (Brodre, 2004) of the filmmaker Susanne Bier. In turn, she was also inspired by the epic poem of Homer, The odyssey. In the recognition section, we highlight the candidacy of Tobey Maguire as best actor and the nomination for Bonus (U2) as best song in the Golden Globes.

Cold Mountain

Platform: HBO Max, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Year 2003

Duration: 2 hours and 28 minutes

Director: Anthony Minghella

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Brendan Gleeson, Eileen Atkins, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Natalie Portman, Giovanni Ribisi, Donald Sutherland Y Ray Winstone. More of $173 million grossed at the box office from $83 million of budget. In the recognition section, among the many received, we highlight the 6 nominations in the Oscar awards7 candidates for the Golden Globes or the 8 candidacies and 3 nominations in the BAFTA. Renée Zellweger took a Oscar awarda BAFTAan award from Screen Actors Guild and a Golden Globe as best supporting actress. If we also highlight this feature film, it is that although it was a short appearance, it was undoubtedly powerful and earned the affection and sympathy of the public when she played Sarahthe humble farmer Sarah in Cold Mountain.

Blinded by Desire (Closer)

Platform: Movistar+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2004

Duration: 1 hour and 44 minutes

Director: Mike Nichols

IMDb Score: 7.2

starring Jude Law, Clive Owen, Natalie Portman Y Julia Roberts. more than 1$15 million grossed at the box office from a budget of $27 million. In the recognition section, we highlight the 2 nominations in the Oscar awards for Natalie Portman Y Clive Owen as best actress and best actor respectively. Also the 5 nominations in the Golden Globes of which he took 2 of them for Clive Owen Y Natalie Portman. Finally, 3 BAFTAs (winning again Clive Owen in the same category) and 2 more nominations in the SAG.

Paris, je t’aime

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Year: 2006

Duration: 2 hours

Director: Joel and Ethan Coen, Isabel Coixet, Gus Van Sant, Gérard Depardieu, Alfonso Cuarón, Vincenzo Natali, Olivier Assayas, Frédéric Auburtin and Alexander Payne

IMDb Score: 7.2

The film is made up of 18 short films, each one representing a district of Paris and a cast with the following actors and actresses: Gaspard Ulliel, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sergio Castellitto, Miranda Richardson, Leonor Watling, Juliette Binoche, Willem Dafoe, Nick Nolte, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Fanny Ardant, Wes Craven, Elijah Wood, Alexander Payne, Natalie Portman, Gérard Depardieu, Bob Hoskins, Ben Gazzara, Steve Buscemi, Olga Kurylenko Y Gaspard Ulliel. It has an American version under the name of New York, I Love You released in 2009.

Something in common

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Amazon Videos and Google Play Store

Year: 2004

Duration: 1 hour and 42 minutes

Director: Zach Braff

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Zach Braff, Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, Sir Ian Holm Y Method Man. It had a budget of $2.5 million and managed to collect at the box office practically $36 million. In the recognition section, we highlight that she was included in the official selection in the Sundance Film Festival. Also, the first prize won in the category of feature films within the Independent Spirit Awards.

the black swan

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2010

Duration: 1 hour and 48 minutes

Director: Darren Aronofsky

IMDb Score: 8.0

Starring Natalie Portman, Vincent Cassel, Mila Kunis, Barbara Hershey Y Winona Ryder. departed from $11 million of budget and managed to collect at the box office more than $329 million. In the recognition and awards section, we highlight the awards given to Natalie Portman who won the Oscarthe Golden Globe and the Critics Association Award Y American screenwriters for his performance in Black Swan. Additionally, the film earned nominations for Golden Globes, BAFTAs and 4 in the Oscar awards -including the category of best film-.

v for Vendetta

Platform: Movistar+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2006

Duration: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Director: James McTeigue

IMDb Score: 8.2

Made by Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea, Stephen Fry Y John Hurt. It started with a budget of $54 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $132 million. In the recognition section, we highlight the 4 nominations in the saturn awards of which Natalie Portman won the award for best actress. Additionally, 3 nominations in the satellite awards and a special prize awarded by Prometheus.

The Professional (Leon)

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Year: 1994

Duration: 2h and 13 minutes

Director: Luc Besson

IMDb Score: 8.5

Starring Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman Y Danny Ayello. More of $45 million grossed at the box office worldwide from a budget of $16 million. Lion he won Lion Award czech to the best foreign film and the golden Reel Award to best sound editing in a foreign movie. In the recognition and awards section, Lion received 7 nominations for Cesar Awards in the categories of best film, Best Director, Best Actor (Jean Reno), Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Music Written for a Motion Picture Y better sound.

