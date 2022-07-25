Natalie Portman’s 10 Best Performances

In 2013, Natalie Portman left the MCU after her role as Jane Foster in Thor Y Thor: The Dark World. Fortunately for her fans, Taika Waititi convinced her to return as The Mighty Thor in Thor: love and thunder. Now that the movie is out, fans have a lot to say about it. However, none of the bad reviews affected Portman, who as always gave a flawless performance.

Thor: love and thunder it’s just Portman’s last major role. The actress, who has been working since the early 90s, has many amazing movies under her belt. Having won an Oscar and been nominated twice, she has definitely established herself as one of the best actresses of her generation.

ten She plays a fearless biologist in Annihilation.

Directed by Alex Garland Annihilation is a science fiction psychological horror film based on the novel of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer. Follow a group of scientists as they explore “The Shimmer”, a quarantine zone on Earth where animals and plants have mutated.

Natalie Portman stars in Annihilation with Tessa Thompson, her Thor: love and thunder co-star. While Thompson is a physicist named Josie, Natalie Portman plays Lena, the biologist who tells the story. Although Portman once said that she would prefer not to work in horror movies, Annihilation it was his second horror movie after Black Swan.

9 Closer features Portman as a mysterious stripper in a love painting

In 2004, Natalie Portman was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her role in Closer, by Mike Nichols. The film, based on a play of the same name, follows the tangled lives of four different characters who have complicated romantic relationships with each other.

Portman plays Alice Ayres, a former stripper in a relationship with a writer named Dan (Jude Law). Originally accepting her husband’s infidelity, she finds her revenge in a different man, the husband of Dan’s mistress. As the movie progresses, it becomes clear that Alice is not who she says she is. Portman’s incredible performance was widely acclaimed for her erotic secrecy.

8 He shared the screen with Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal in Brothers

brothers, from Jim Sheridan, is a drama that tells the story of Captain Sam Cahill (Tobey Maguire), a veteran who suffers from PTSD and returns home plagued by paranoia. As he tries to rekindle his family relationships, he can’t help but see his brother Tommy (Jake Gyllenhaal) as a threat.

Portman plays Grace Cahill, Sam’s girlfriend whom he marries. Like Penelope in the epic poem OdysseyGrace is forced to wait for Sam with no news, causing her to develop a platonic relationship with Tommy. All three actors were highly praised for their work in this film, which is a complex emotional journey.

seven He was only 17 years old when he starred in Anywhere But Here.

A wholesome coming-of-age comedy-drama, everywhere except here stars Susan Sarandon and Natalie Portman as Adele and Ann August, a mother and daughter in a complicated relationship. The film follows their life together as they learn that their love for each other is greater than anything else.

everywhere except here it is one of Portman’s earliest roles. However, she already shows the natural acting talent of the actress. Starring Susan Sarandon, Portman gives an emotional yet relatable performance that was just a glimpse of what her future filmography would look like.

6 He shaved his hair into V for Vendetta

Based on the comic by Alan Moore and David Lloyd, V for Vendetta centers on V (Hugo Weaving), a masked anarchist trying to spark a revolution to overthrow a fascist regime in the UK. The film follows his relationship with Evey (Natalie Portman), a former government employee who joins his cause.

V for Vendetta it is one of the most important roles of Portman’s career. While it wasn’t her role that was decisive for her, he put her on the map for a lot of people. The sequence where Portman is held captive and gets her head shaved definitely showed the actress’s commitment to her craft.

5 She shows great range on the other Boleyn girl.

the other boleyn, by Justin Chadwick, represents a fictionalized version of the lives of Anne and Mary Boleyn, wife and mistress of King Henry VIII, respectively. This 2008 film may not be entirely historically accurate, but it does a great job of characterizing the two historical figures as complex women of their times.

Most reviews of the other boleyn They criticize the story but agree that Natalie Portman’s performance shows great depth, despite the poor writing. Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle lamented that he did not get credit for the film due to its lack of success.

4 Léon: The Professional is his first film

Jean Reno plays in Leon: the professional as Leon, a hitman who takes in a 12-year-old girl after a corrupt DEA agent kills her family. The film, by Luc Besson, follows the murderer’s unique relationship with his new protégé, Mathilda, played by Natalie Portman.

Leon: the professional It was a perfect start for Portman. Despite her young age, the actress shines in the film, delivering a moving portrait that perfectly reflects Besson’s sensibilities. This film is undoubtedly the beginning of a very successful career.

3 She is the mother of Luke and Leia in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Although she acted for a few years, Portman gained international recognition for her role as Queen Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace. This character, which he was able to take over in the next two films, shares a tragic love story with Anakin Skywalker that ultimately leads him to become Darth Vader.

Portman has always been a fan favorite in the star Wars Fanaticism Although most people think that George Lucas poorly wrote the romance of Padmé and Anakin, Portman manages to make the character much more likeable than he was in the script.

two She brought Jackie Kennedy to life in Jackie

In 2016, Pablo Larraín directed jackie, a biographical film about the 35th First Lady of the United States following the assassination of her husband, John F. Kennedy. Inspired by Kennedy’s interview for Life magazine in 1963, the film paints an intimate portrait of Kennedy at his most vulnerable.

To prepare for this role, Portman did extensive research on Jackie Kennedy. Portman was particularly praised for capturing Kennedy’s voice, which helped her embody the icon’s public and private personas. Portman was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for this role.

1 Black Swan earned him an Oscar in 2011

While most of the roles in Portman’s career have received praise, the jewel in the crown is undoubtedly her portrayal of Nina Sayers in Black Swan. The film, directed by Darren Aronofsky, tells the story of a troubled dancer who goes insane under the pressure of doing a perfect job during a production of Tchaikovsky. swan lake.

Black Swan is the story of Nina’s corruption. Originally a naive and hopeful woman, she becomes a desperate victim of mental illness. Portman perfectly captures Nina’s emotions as she moves from one point to another. This performance earned her the Oscar for best actress.

