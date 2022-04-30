Natalie Portman’s Angel City debuts in the NWSL and brings the magic of Hollywood to women’s soccer

As if it were the premiere of a great Hollywood movie, Angel City FC began its journey in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and made actress Natalie Portman’s dream come truewho at the head of a group of entertainment stars has brought women’s soccer to Los Angeles.

With a nearly full Banc of California stadium (22,000 capacity), Angel City enjoyed the ideal debut as they defeated North Carolina Courage 2-1 in the midst of a splendid atmosphere and absolute party.

“I know it’s only the first game, but this is a moment I will never forget,” Angel City captain Ali Riley said after the match.

“No matter what happens this season, no one can take this night away from us and this crowd.. Feeling that was incredible,” she said, very emotional and on the verge of tears.

City returned to football

In a city that is increasingly devoted to football (there are Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández’s LA Galaxy and Carlos Vela’s LAFC), Angel City has caused a sensation since the project was announced in July 2020 with a small founding group led by Natalie Portman.

With a clear feminist and anti-racist vocation, Angel City incorporated among its investors, with an overwhelming majority of women, Hollywood and music stars (Eva Longoria, Christina Aguilera, Jessica Chastain or Gabrielle Union) and sports figures (Serena Williams, Lindsey Vonn, Mia Hamm, Candace Parker or Abby Wambach).

Fans responded enthusiastically as more than 15,000 tickets were sold. before the start of the season, but it remained to be seen what it would be like on the first day that Angel City set foot on the Banc of California pitch.

Before the game started, Angel City organized a festival for the fans around the stadium and there was also a “pink carpet” (the color that, together with black, dominates the team’s brand) through which team investors such as Jennifer Garner, Billie Jean King or Becky G passed.