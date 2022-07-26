Natalie Portman’s arm training routine to prepare her role in Thor

Photo credit: @marvelspain – Instagram

Little remains of the fragile Natalie Portman what we could see in Black Swan after losing more than 10 kilos specifically for that role. Because the last movie that she has starred in, Thor: Love and Thunder, has required the opposite: to be as strong as possible. As Portman confessed to Variety In an interview, “in Black Swan I was asked to lose as much weight as possible; for Thor they asked me to get as big as possible. That’s an incredible challenge – and also a mental challenge as a woman.”

And so he did. A more than evident physical transformation that we could see for the first time in one of the film’s trailers, whose most commented sequence was a shot where Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson’s biceps eclipsed the entire screen. The formula of its success? Lots of hours of weight training and a strict high-protein vegan diet. A training carried out by the hand of the personal trainer Naomi Pendergast, better known as @rpxfitnesstraining on social media. With it, says Natalie Portman, the actress was able to “balance my body and strengthen muscles that had been overlooked during decades of training.”

How did you prepare your role in Thor?

As her coach revealed in a recent interview with shape, to prepare the role, his training sessions were the most varied. And they not only included strength exercises but also implied run -both endurance races and sprint sequences-.

If you want to know an example of arm routine that Natalie Portman followed to get those biceps so acclaimed in the movieNaomi Pendergast also shared one of the workouts that followed during those ten months of hard work, and the truth is that we are pleasantly surprised at how affordable it seems (although after doing it surely the laces won’t let us say the same).

Natalie Portman’s arm workout

How to structure training : First, do all the warm-up exercises one by one for 30 seconds, doing the maximum possible number of repetitions of each one. Then start the exercises as such by doing three sets of each,

do the warm-up exercises for 30 seconds each. Then do 3 sets of each exercise for the next five supersets for the number of reps listed. Rest 30 seconds between each series.

Necessary equipment: dumbbells of different weights and a long resistance band

Heating

1. Press + squat with elastic band

how it’s done: The structure is similar to that of a normal shoulder press, but with the extra stimulus of the squat. Standing with your legs shoulder-width apart, grab each end of the elastic band with one hand and raise both arms. From there, do a squat while bending your arms and then come up with them straight, like a press normal.

2. Back openings with elastic band

how it’s done: This is a widely used exercise to warm up and work your back and shoulders. Stand tall, keep your arms parallel to the ground at shoulder height, and grab each end of the elastic band with one hand. From there, force yourself to open your arms as far as they will go, then return in a controlled motion to the starting position.

Pay attention not to arch your back in this exercise, keep your lower back firm.

3. Single arm press with elastic band

How to do it: this exercise has a similar dynamic to the first one but without introducing squats. Stand with your legs shoulder width apart and hold the elastic band with one of your feet. Then take the upper part of the band with the hand opposite the foot and raise it doing a military press, but in a horizontal direction.

Superset #1

1. Dumbbell Horizontal Row

how it’s done: fully support your knee on the bench or chair you are using for training, keeping the other leg slightly bent. Once you are in that position, stretch the arm that is closest to the bench and support it on it. With the other grab the dumbbell and raise it by bending your elbow up, always thinking that your arm does not “separate” from the trunk.

Remember to be aware at all times of the position of your back to keep it straight

2. Dumbbell raise behind the head

how it’s done: Lie on a training bench or some other support that allows you to do the full range of motion of the exercise. Keep your arms stretched perpendicular to the ground and grab the dumbbell with both hands. Once you are in this position, lower yourself with your arms stretched out until you reach the height of your head and rise again in a controlled manner.

Superset #2

1. Dumbbell Front Raise

how it’s done: Kneel on the mat with your knees hip-width apart, keep your arms straight and grab a dumbbell in each hand. Keeping your shoulders neutral, raise one arm straight up to shoulder height and lower it slowly. Do the same with the other arm.

2. Reverse plank

how it’s done: Sit on the mat with your legs straight and your back perpendicular to the ground. Straighten your arms, place your palms on the ground, and press up with your hips, lifting her off the ground (keeping your heels on the ground). Once you reach full range of motion, lower yourself down in a controlled manner.

Superset #3

1.Arnold Press

how it’s doneStand with your legs hip-width apart and your arms shoulder-width apart, with your elbows bent and your palms facing your body. All at once bring your elbows out to the sides as you rotate your hands so your palms are facing forward and press the dumbbells over your head until your arms are straight and your biceps are by your ears. Pause and repeat the movement in reverse to return to the starting position.

2. Twist Side Plank

how it’s doneGet into a normal side plank position and slowly rotate your chest until it is parallel to the ground. As you do this movement, reach your right arm through the space between your body and the ground. Return to the starting position with a controlled movement.

Superset #4

1. Seated Bicep Curl

how it’s done: Standing, extend your arms down on each side of your trunk and palms facing forward with a dumbbell in each hand. He bends his arms at the elbow until the dumbbells reach his shoulders. And return to the starting position in a controlled manner.

2. Russian twists with elastic band

how it’s done: start by placing your elastic band on a trellis or support that you have on the wall. Once this is done, get into a knight position – with one knee bent and the other on the ground – and grab the band with both hands with your arms stretched to the right. With force, bring both arms stretched to the left, starting the movement from the chest and shoulders. Once you reach the limit, return to the starting position in a controlled manner.

Superset #5

1. Dumbbell Bicep Kickback

How it’s done: Stand up with your knees slightly bent and lean forward. Grab a dumbbell in each hand and bend your arms at 90 degrees. Once positioned, extend your arms and press the dumbbells back. Once you reach the limit of the movement, return to the original position in a controlled manner.

To feel more of the work, squeeze your triceps as you stretch your arms back

2. Jump Squat

How to do it: Stand with your legs hip-width apart, slightly turn your toes and arms to your sides. Bend your knees to squat, press through your feet to jump explosively, and swing your arms back. Land softly and repeat the movement again.

