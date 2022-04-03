Natalie Portman’s curious way of protecting herself from the sun on the beach

The actress Natalie Potman, 40, captured all the attention of the Australian media by enjoying a day at the beach with her little daughter Amalia. During her visit to the coast of The Pass in Byron Bay, the paparazzi photographed her while she used a very curious method to protect herself from UV rays: the use of a neoprene swimsuit.

The protagonist of “The Black Swan” was caught playing with her daughter in the sand on the beach while taking in some of the hot Australian sun. However, the actress takes great care of her skin from sun exposure and used a neoprene swimsuit over her bikini, a more fashionable version of the typical neoprene suit used by people who practice diving.

In addition to protecting from the sun’s rays, this type of suit is also ideal for practicing water sports that are very famous on Australian beaches, such as surfing, kitesurfing, windsurfing and scuba diving.. Underneath the neoprene swimsuit, which completely covered her chest and arms, the actress wore a bikini with a floral print in shades of black and white, halter cut and knotted at the front, and a panty of the same pattern that was completely hidden under the bikini. front zipper suit.

In addition to the wetsuit, the actress also added black sunglasses, while wearing her hair in a low bun with a center parting.. In addition to her daughter Amalia, the singer was also in the oceanic country with her son Aleph and her husband Benjamin Millepied to finish filming her new Marvel movie, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which will premiere on the big screen. next July 8, 2022.

Although many UCM actors have affirmed that with the movie “The Avengers: Endgame” a cycle was closed within the Marvel characters, the truth is that “Thor” will still appear on the scene within the new stories, or that is what actor Chris Hemsworth wanted to imply in an interview conducted by a Polish media, when asked if he had already said goodbye to his character. “Are you crazy? I’m not going into any retirement period, Thor is too young for that. He is only 1500 years old. It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to. At least I hope so”. With this statement, the actor admits the possibility of the return of him and Natalie, one of the most important characters in Asgardian history.

In addition to her leading role in one of the latest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Israeli actress also launched a book of children’s fables called ‘Natalie Portman’s Fables’, where she reinterprets some classic fables with a more modern tone. The actress promoted her new project through her social networks, revealing that in one of the stories she was inspired by her own daughter. The Kindle version is still available through Amazon at a price of 10 euros.