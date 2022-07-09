Natalie Portman’s Diet and Training for Thor: Love and Thunder

MADRID, 9 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

One of the great challenges of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ had it Natalie Portman. The actress returns to the UCM to reprise her role as Jane Fosterwho in this installment becomes the superheroine mighty thor. Becoming a Nordic warrior led to the interpreter of ‘Closer’ having to do a tough training routine, as well as a strict diet.

It was Naomi Pendergast, an RPX Fitness trainer from Australia, who oversaw Portman’s workoutswhich began four months before the shooting of ‘Love and Thunder’ began and were during five days a week. The interpreter had previously shown her professional commitmentas could well be seen when she became a ballet dancer in ‘Black Swan’, for which she won the Oscar.

In addition to tone your armsPortman not only lifted a lot of weights, but also adjusted your calorie intake. On the other hand, a handicap he had when it came to increasing calories and thus achieving more muscle mass was his vegan statuswhich prevented him from consuming protein of animal origin, although he didn’t need to revise his diet.

“To determine your needs, natalie did a metabolic test. This is a test that gives you a very accurate reading of your daily caloric needs“, Pendergast told Insider. “From these numbers, we were able to calculate how many more calories a day did she need to bulk up“, he explained.

His daily diet was as follows:

· Breakfast: Vegan breakfast of oatmeal and berriesplus a plant-based protein shake (taken after training).

Pecking: Pieces of fruit, nuts and salads.

Lunch: Plate of vegan falafel plus another plant-based protein shake.

· Dinner: Vegan curry and plant-based protein shake.

LOTS OF BASIC TRAINING

As discussed earlier, Portman not only had to lift weights and change his diet, he also had to strengthen the rest of your body. “Natalie’s original goal with her training was have muscular and strong armsbut we quickly realized that his role was much more than just looksPendergast said.

“He had to do several stunts that required his body to be agile and very strong in the center, so this was also taken into account in our training sessions. This way we made sure that he could carry out acrobatic movements without injury and that his recovery was easy after a long and intense day of contortions and somersaults,” he explained.

This was Portman’s training to be able to do his action scenes.

1 series/20 repetitions: basic crunches (feet down).

1 series/20 repetitions: abdominal crunch (feet up).

1 series/20 repetitions: Twist Abdominal Crunch.

3 sets/1 minute: raising arms above the head with weight.

EXERCISES TO TONE THE ARMS

Although diet and general exercise were essential to get the body in tune to be mighty thor, the musculature of the arms was still the most visible part of the change in Jane Foster for this fourth installment. Hence, they had to be thoroughly worked on during the four months prior to the start of filming.

Natalie is a woman Very focused, hardworking and determined. Precisely his character was the main reason why we were able to reach the objective in time to the beginning of the recordings” added the coach.

This was Portman’s exercise routine to tone his arms:

Heating:

· 30 seconds: Arms going.

· 30 seconds: Side stretch.

· 30 seconds: Bear steps exercise.

10 repetitions: Roll down and walkout.

25 repetitions: Flys invested with band.

Main training:

4 series/12 repetitions: Dominated with band.

4 series/25 repetitions: Straight arm dumbbell lateral raise.

· Rest of 90 seconds.

4 series/20 repetitions: Raise with straight arms and palms up.

4 sets/1 minute: Inverted plank.

· Rest of 90 seconds.

4 series/10 repetitions: Seated Dumbbell Arnold Press.

4 series/20 repetitions: Kneeling triceps press with band.

· Rest of 90 seconds.

4 series/20 repetitions: Dumbbell biceps curl.

4 series/20 repetitions: Rotation with kneeling band.

· Rest of 90 seconds.

4 series/12 repetitions: Dumbbell triceps press.

4 sets/1 minute: Jump squats.

· Rest of 90 seconds.

Cardio:

3 rounds/2 minutes: Boxing and a minute of skipping (90 second rest between each round).

Cooling:

· Final stretches and end of training.