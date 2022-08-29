Natalie Portman’s first series, threatened by drug traffickers: a dangerous extortion forces production to stop

Filming in Baltimore for ‘Lady in the Lake’, the Oscar winner’s first leading role on television, has been interrupted by threats from a dangerous group asking for $50,000 or for them to leave the location.

.Just a couple of months ago we saw her returning as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder and, although her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is uncertain, Natalie Portman has several exciting projects on the horizon. The first of them a television series, produced by the streaming platform AppleTV+which means the The Oscar-winning actress’s first leading role on the small screen.

However, the filming Lady in the Lake She has had to face an unpleasant and also dangerous situation in her first weeks of work in Baltimore when she became the victim of extortion by a group of drug traffickers.

As reported and published on the website TVLinethe production of Lady in the Lake has had to temporarily stop production after what a local gang threatened the producers of the project and tried to extort money from them. The crew of the series was filming in downtown Baltimore, which had previously hosted filming of such famous titles as The Wire or The City Is Ours, last Friday when a large group of people approached to threaten them.

As reported to The Baltimore Banner a police spokesman, the group of individuals threatened to come back and shoot a crew member if production did not stop, but that nothing would happen as long as they were paid. According to banner, drug dealers tried to extort $50,000 from the teaman amount that the team flatly refused to pay but was clear that no risk would be assumed. Instead, the decision was made to stop filming and find a new location to resume work.

An unpleasant incident in Portman’s first experience on a television set, whose experience on the small screen to date had been reduced to lending his voice for an episode of What if…?, a couple of episodes of The Simpson and an episode of Angie Tribeca.

Directed and written by Alma Har’el, the miniseries is set in Baltimore in the 1960s and its starting point is an unsolved murder that pushes a mother and housewife to reinvent her life: Maddie Schwartz, a role played by Portman, thus becomes an investigative journalist who leads her to Cleo Sherwood (Moses Ingram), a working woman and moonlighter, mother and absolutely committed to advancing the rights of the black community in the area. Along with the actress Black Swan and of Obi Wan Kenobi Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman, among others, complete the cast.

