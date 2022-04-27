Natalie Portman’s fitness routine for THOR

But although it is precisely her next performance as the female version of Thor and her perfect new steel arms that have set the networks on fire, becoming the recent central topic of conversation, the truth is that the actress has always distinguished herself by her discipline and perseverance. by implementing each regimen of daily exercise and healthy eating. That’s the reason to pay twice the attention!

So if, like us, you are also dying to know what exercise routine Natalie Portman used to achieve her physical shape, then read on!

condition of 10

If something distinguishes the actress’s exercise routine, it is her love of practicing sports and guided classes with a fit focus. Her favorites include activities such as tennis, swimming, walking, yoga and pilates, which have helped her create and maintain great physical condition by working on strength and endurance.

But when it comes to innovative fitness sessions, Natalie Portman has revealed that it is the gyrotonic classes —the training with which she got the figure of a dancer for her performance in Black Swan— that have contributed significantly to strengthening and toning her muscles. A routine created by the Romanian dancer Juliu Horvath, focused on improving and increasing strength, coordination and flexibility; while she integrates multiple exercises from different disciplines such as dance, yoga, gymnastics and even swimming!