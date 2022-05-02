Natalie Portman’s fitness routine to achieve a Goddess figure

Today we share the fitness routine by Natalie Portman so that you can have a silhouette of a Goddess like her. If it’s about getting shapely arms as well as an abdomen of steel, Natalie Portman’s fitness routine holds the secret to achieving it this year.

After each film and red carpet, Natalie Portman’s fitness routine always becomes the most valuable and sought after secret, as well as serving as a source of inspiration for those looking to show off a toned figure. And now that she is preparing to become a superhero in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, we cannot deny that, beyond simple admiration, her training regimen is our newest and greatest obsession.

But although it is precisely his next performance as the female version of Thor and his perfect new steel arms that have lit up the networks, becoming the recent central topic of conversation. The truth is that the actress has always distinguished herself by her discipline and perseverance in implementing each exercise regimen and daily healthy eating. That’s the reason to pay twice the attention!

So if, like us, you are also dying to know what the exercise routine is, with which Natalie Portman has achieved her physical shape, then read on.

condition of 10

If something distinguishes the actress’s exercise routine, it is her love of practicing sports and guided classes with a fit focus. Among her favorites, activities such as tennis, swimming, walking, yoga and pilates, which have helped him create and maintain great physical condition by working on strength and endurance.

But when it comes to innovative fitness sessions, Natalie Portman has revealed that it is the gyrotonic classes – the training with which she obtained the figure of a dancer for her performance in Black Swan – that have contributed significantly to strengthening and toning her muscles. A routine created by the Romanian dancer Juliu Horvath, focused on improving and increasing strength, coordination and flexibility.

It integrates multiple exercises from different disciplines such as dance, yoga, gymnastics and even swimming.

Goddess Arms

Although exhaustive workouts have always been part of Natalie Portman’s fitness routine, today, to become the new Goddess of Thunder, her workout is totally focused on gaining strength, muscle mass and agility. A regimen that she, in recent months, has devised and religiously worked with her personal trainer, Naomi Pendergast.

From daily weightlifting to nutritious protein shakes, they have been responsible for the actress currently sporting strong and well-defined arms, worthy of the daughter of Odin.

But we have to admit that Natalie’s training routine is not easy at all because, although – as she has revealed in multiple interviews – she combines traditional movements such as push-ups, tricep dips and extensions, as well as weight lifting with both machines and with simple weights and kettlebells, this has required great perseverance, in addition to adding a special diet.

She had to stick to that regimen for four straight months leading up to shooting, supplemented by routine maintenance that she continued to carry out while the film was being shot.

superhero reflexes

As if that were not enough, a fundamental part of Natalie Portman’s exercise routine is functional and high-intensity training, which has helped her improve her strength, agility and flexibility, without losing lightness of movement.

Now that you know Natalie Portman’s training, are you ready to follow in her footsteps?

Us, yes!