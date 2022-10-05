Natalie Portman’s other role (Padmé) in the Star Wars prequel trilogy

A few years after the original Star Wars trilogy (Episodes IV, V and VI), George Lucas got down to work to tell us the origin of Darth Vader, the why and how after the Empire-Rebel Alliance conflict and the sad fall of the Jedi Order.

They entered the scene the star wars prequels, trilogy directed entirely by Lucas and that in his day did not receive all the love they deserved. Time ended up giving the reason for Episodes I, II and III.

One of the key characters in this trilogy is Padme Amidala (portrayed by Natalie Portman)the great love of Anakin Skywalker and mother of little Luke and Leia… who years later would be key figures in the Rebellion.

During the three films we see the evolution of Padmé: first as a young queen, then as a senator of Naboo and, finally, as the wife of Anakin, the fallen Jedi.

The role of Natalie Portman was vital to boost his career, who was already showing good signs of talent with tapes like V for Vendetta. Later there would be successes like Black Swan, Jackie or her participation as Jane in the Thor saga (and the UCM).

Did you know that Natalie Portman played a second (and short) role in the Star Wars prequels? It is one of the most unknown aspects even for fans of the galactic franchise.

Natalie Portman’s other role in Attack of the Clones

We go back to the year 2002, when the second film of the prequel trilogy is released: Attack of the clones. It’s been ten years from the events of The Phantom Menacewhere Padmé serves as the young queen of Naboo in the shadows.

Now Padmé is no longer queen, occupying an important role in the Naboo senate. However, she remains a prime target of the Trade Federation (orchestrated by Darth Sidious behind the scenes).

At the beginning of the tape, we see how a cruise ship from Naboo approaches to land on Coruscant. Beside him, we see two pilots leaving their fighters escorting the ship.

Suddenly, an explosion ends the life of the hypothetical former queen of Naboo… but later we see that this is not the case. The deceased is Cordé, one of Padmé’s handmaidens (acting as a decoy).

What you may not know is that it was Natalie Portman herself who played Cordé when approaching the Coruscant landing ramp. In the scene after the explosion, it is the actress Verónica Segura who plays Cordé.

It’s a really short role (it’s only a few seconds long), but a brilliant maneuver to fool the viewer. George Lucas orchestrated this move with Natalie Portman before shooting the scene.

Cordé was one of Queen Amidala’s handmaidens in The Phantom Menace, and finally he would die in said attack against Padmé. As for the rest of the maidens, the expanded universe tells that five of them are still alive (Dormé, Rabé, Eirtaé, Yané and Saché)while Sabé would get to enlist in the Rebel Alliance.

Without a doubt, one of those surprising facts that not everyone knows about starwars. Do you want another curious anecdote? Director Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnarok) told Natalie Portman how well she would fit in a Star Wars movie… and forgot that he was already in them.