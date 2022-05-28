Natalie Portman’s physical change to play Thor

Saturday May 28, 2022 | 6:00 a.m.

The physical change that Natalie Portman (40) has made to become the new heroine of the Marvel cinematic universe is more than remarkable and has become a trend on social networks, since the trailer for ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ was recently released ‘.

The film that Portman stars with Chris Hemsworth will hit theaters on July 8.

The actress who usually wears a stylized figure has never before shown herself with so many muscles, as those she has achieved throughout her preparation for the new Thor film.

For this reason, the preparation carried out by Portman, who played Padmé Amidala in Star Wars, has the entire internet at her feet.

It transpired that the artist had to follow a rigorous diet and constant and demanding training for a certain time in order to get the maximum muscle mass possible.

About this process Portman told Vanity Fair that “it was really fun.”

And he continued: “I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, four months before filming and then during the entire filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes, weight training that I’ve never done before. Of course, I have never made it my goal to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of work on both agility and strength.”

Directed by Taika Waititi, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ with Portman as Mighty Thor, is postulated as the next feature film of 2022 that will sweep the box office, after the premiere of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, a film that has already exceeded the numbers of ‘Batman’.