Natalie Portman’s powers leaked by accident in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

United States.- On the eve of the presentation of Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, fans are increasingly eager to see the new installment of the saga of the God of Thunder on the big screen, but it was a small mistake that seems to have uncovered the powers of Jane Foster.

According to the CinemaComics portal, Foster will have electrical powers, like Thor, but the difference will be that, based on the comics, that she will transform because being part of the deities she can claim the powers, all this while suffering from an end-stage cancer.

And so, in her Goddess state, she will allow her strength, speed, stamina at the level of her male counterpart, Thor.

Too many ads? Reduce advertising

Popcorn cans from a well-known movie theater chain made the leak. Photo: Special.



But the detail is that every time he stops being “The Mighty Thor” and returns to his human appearance, the cancer will be more and more aggressive. Taking into account that in the comic she can control matter to a certain degree and, having had contact with the “Aether” in the tapes, it is likely that some of this power will manifest in this new installment.

Interestingly, the leak was obtained thanks to some popcorn containers from a popular cinema chain. On the boat Foster is seen wielding Mjolnir with electric shocks, for which fans of the saga drew their conclusions.

After this small “mistake”, it would be the second film of Taika Waititi with the God of Thunder; one of the protagonists will be in charge of Natalie Portman, who returns with the character of Jane Foster.

In the God of Thunder movie, Portman will play Jane Foster. Photo: Special.



This new feature film in the franchise will have the peculiarity of revealing how an ordinary human manages to master the powers of an Asgardian Goddess.

In addition, from what fans intuit and comments on social networks, Mighty Thor, that is, Jane Foster, will charge the Mjolnir; while Thor will continue to use the Stormbreaker (the classic hammers that are part of his superhero costume).

In addition, Valkyrie will return, Korg, who is also expected to be able to see the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Peter Quill who is expected to be more visible during the film.

ebecerril@am.com.mx