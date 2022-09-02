Natalie Portman’s production is safe: they arrest her attacker

Lady in the lakeproduction of Natalie Portman Y Lupita Nyong’o, had to stop after a person threatened the staff. The police have already arrested the assailant. EW reported that the person who launched those violent sayings for the series was Keith L Browna traveling salesman.

The Baltimore Police Department arrested the street vendor. He said that he was upset because the recordings of the upcoming Apple TV+ series did not compensate him and lost profits.

The production of Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o had his first problem when two people intercepted a driver and demanded 50 thousand dollars so they could continue working.

Lady in the Lake indicated that the men they assured that someone would be shot if they didn’t provide the money. They stopped the recording and notified the authorities to start the investigation.

“The safety and security of our crew, cast, and everyone who works throughout our productions are our highest priority, and we are thankful that no one was injured,” they added.

The arrest of Keith L. Brown did not end the investigation. The authorities continue the investigation to find those responsible for the threats that put all the personnel of the company at risk. apple tv+ series.

Lady in the Lake I know Set in Baltimore during the 1960s, it tells the story of Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman), a housewife who begins an unsolved murder investigation.

This Apple TV+ story is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s novel of the same name. It is the first protagonist of Natalie Portman on TV.