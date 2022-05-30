Natalie Portman’s shocking physical change for her role in ‘Thor 4’

A less than two months to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is released in theaters, the film has one of the greatest physical changes of one of its interpreters. Specifically, we are talking about Natalie Portmanwho sports an imposing appearance, for whom he has worked hard in the gym and has even reached change your vegan diet. The result, as expected, has delighted the marvel fans.

the next July 8, 2002, the Marvel universe will continue to expand and surprise its legion of fans. In the film, the role of Natalie Portman will have a very important role, leaving behind her the classic image of herself and show off an impressive physical change. The actress has been crushed in the gym and in the leaked photographs of the shoot she can be seen much more muscular and even drinking protein shakes that have helped him gain mass.

After the release of the trailer in April, fans were able to see first-hand that the rumors were true and Natalie Portman is very changed. Already in an interview with Vanity Fairthe interpreter stated that it was not an easy process, since he not only saw how his physique varied, but also his way of moving. “You walk differently, you feel differently. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life.”

Natalie Portman’s routine and diet

By the actress’s own admission, her routine consisted of weights, lots of strength and endurance exercise to get volume in his muscles: “It was a lot of fun, I worked with a trainer for, I think, four months before filming and then obviously throughout the filming. My work was very physical“.

In addition, Portman added certain elements that do not usually appear in her daily diet, since she is vegan. However, he had no qualms about modifying it to get the look he wanted in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and start consuming protein shakes. “A lot of people think we eat alfalfa, so I like to show that there are delicious, varied and easy things that you can make at home and that your children will eat plant-based,” he said in Vanity Fair.