Natalie Portman’s stunning change in Thor Love and Thunder drives Marvel fans crazy: “In love with her biceps”

The marvelites fans already breathe easy after the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ teaser trailer released. An advance that has been made to beg and that, of course, has caused a sensation among the community of followers. Although the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy or seeing Chris Hemsworth again recover the figure and become an adventurer have been very well received, what has caused a sensation has been the Natalie Portman’s debut as Mighty Thorwho presents a vigorous look sporting powerful biceps that have not gone unnoticed by the fandom.

The teaser saved the best for last, showing how astrophysics has become a powerful superheroay wielding the reconstructed Mjölnir. Turned into Mighty Thor, Foster’s return has been the most applauded and commented on, especially her changed appearance.

The actress, who She already demonstrated her ability to transform as a ballet dancer in ‘Black Swan’ and like the First Lady of the United States as ‘Jackie’, he sports well-worked and muscular arms that show how the Oscar-winning performer has trained hard to be in top shape for one of his most physical roles. That has not left anyone indifferent. “Looks amazing, will leave everyone speechless“said a fan.

“I can’t believe I’m alive to see Jane Foster as the mighty Mighty Thor. It’s going to be perfect, I have no words“, shared a follower. “It’s something I’ve been asking Marvel for years and it’s finally happening,” added another netizen. “I’ve fallen in love with Jane Foster’s biceps. Oh, Odin, have mercy!” added another user of the social network.

