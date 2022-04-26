Natalie Portman’s team that wants to make history

On July 21, 2020, the Angel City F.C. saw the light with Natalie Portman as a co-founder in conjunction with sports personalities such as Serena Williams or the entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, CEO of Reddit. Now, almost two years later, they want to make history. She will debut on Friday 4/29 in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) with the conviction of changing women’s soccer.

“Angel City is not another football team. We are building a different kind of organization where mission and capital go hand in hand”is one of the phrases that ponder within the institution.

In recent weeks, the club has been playing its first games in the NWSL Challenger Cup, where it did not make a foothold and was left out in the group stage: it tied one game and lost four, scoring five goals and conceding 13. Now, will have its first official match against North Carolina Courage, at the beginning of the NWSL regular season next Friday.

“Sport is a very happy way of bringing people together and it also has the power to make tangible change for female athletes both in our community and in the professional sphere”expressed the actress when the institution was founded.



It is one of the visible faces of the project. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The group led by Portman welcomed stars such as Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Christina Aguilera, Jessica Chastain, Sophia Bush and Becky Gand also great sports figures such as Serena Williams, Lindsey Vonn, Mia Hamm, Candace Parker or Abby Wambach.

business scheme

Jess Smith, Angel City’s head of revenue, explained in an interview with Efe that all the decisions of her board are based on “values.” For this they defined: “the three pillars of Angel City: equity, essentials and education”. “Those are the three pillars that we are accountable for in all our things. That is the heart of our club. The whole point of Angel City is that we exist to fight for fairness.”

“That does not mean that we can solve it right away but at least we can talk about it with our clients, with brands, with teams, with athletes”exemplified by emphasizing the club’s commitment to the LGBTQ community and other groups that are often excluded. “10 percent of each sponsorship goes to a shared cause within the three pillars”, he pointed.

female leadership

One of the most revolutionary aspects of Angel City is the enormous echo that they are already having in Los Angeles, so much so that in March the club announced that they had sold almost 15,000 season tickets for their first season in the NWSL. It should be noted that the Banc of California stadium where their matches will be played has a capacity of 22,000 people.

“For someone like myself, to be working for and with other women, both at ownership and board level, is unfortunately something that has never existed before.”Smith said and stressed that they want to be a model for young women who want to enter the sport in the future.