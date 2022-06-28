Natalie Portman’s training to become Mighty Thor

Much has been said about Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunderbut Natalie Portman training to become mighty thor He had nothing to envy in intensity and results to the Australian.

And it is that we are all used to seeing Portman in good physical condition, but always thin and slender, so when the first images of the filming of the Marvel tape were published and we saw for the first time the transformation of the actressthe surprise was absolute.

The shock continued with the first trailer for Thor 4And it seems impossible that the Oscar winner has managed to double her muscle mass. But she did, and her trainer, Naomi Pendergast, revealed how in an Insider interview.

The arm routine that the actress followed was absolutely brutalbut also extremely effective, since Jane went from scientist to goddess of thunder with a lot of work, weights and effort.

Natalie Portman’s training to get arms worthy of Mjölnir

Accompanied by a vegan diet suitable for the physical work she was going to do, Portman combined a intense core routine to be able to perform the most demanding scenes, with another specific for the arms. 5 days a week for 4 months following this training and the results can see for themselves. So if you have experience and want to try something new, sign up.

Heating

Arms running x 30 sec

Lat stretch x 30 sec

Bear walk x 30 sec

Roll down and walkout x 10 reps

Inverted band flys x 25 reps

arm training

To complete 4 sets in all of the following exercises: