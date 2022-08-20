Entertainment

Natalie Vértiz after remembering her marriage to Yaco Eskenazi: “Nobody bet on our relationship”, video

In the latest edition of You are in all presented a note recalling the marriages most iconic and controversial national shows, including the marriage of Susy Díaz and Andy V, Gisela Valcárcel and Roberto Martinez, Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vértiz, among others. It is there, where the presenter of the space recalled her wedding, and she revealed that in those times nobody bet on their relationship.

“Gisela’s marriage was ending a century, and the next century was that of Natalie Vértiz and Yaco Eskenazi,” he said at the beginning Shock Mandros. Natalie interfered and said: “Oh, Choquita, you love me very much,” said the model, very excited to see the images again.

“It’s true, I have to confess, I had to be behind the scenes also working that day and the moment Natalie sees herself entering the doors, everyone was excited, the people who were behind the cameras did not know I could take that,” the driver said.

Likewise, Natalie Vertiz He had that feeling again after looking at the images, and he remembered everything that had happened that day, so that it would look spectacular for the viewers.

“Not really, it was really beautiful, I was looking at the images, it is impossible not to get emotional because of course I remember the preparation, all the times I had to see the catering, the decoration, all the things that had to be done before the marriage . I remember when those doors opened, I really thought I was going to pass out, I didn’t know the magnitude,” he asserted.

