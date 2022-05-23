Entertainment

Natalie Vértiz: Conor McGregor shares a photo with a Peruvian model at the Cannes Festival Yaco Eskenazi Farándula RMMN | TVMAS

Natalie Vertizhost of the program “You are in all” of America TV, met Conor McGregor as part of the festivities that have been taking place in France for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The Peruvian model shared a video with the fighter through her social networks, where it was possible to observe that McGregor sent an affectionate greeting to Yaco Eskenazi, husband of the presenter.

Natalie Vértiz shines with Conor McGregor and gets a greeting for Yaco

conor mcgregor He also made several publications of his time at the event organized by the Chopard brand, where he looked very happy together with different international personalities.

In a collage of Connor It was observed that he posed very happily next to the former Miss Peru. “Gentleman’s night”wrote the fighter as a description of his publication.

Conor McGregor with host Natalie Vértiz. (Photo: @thenotoriousmma).

Natalie Vertiz on the red carpet at Cannes

The host of “You are in all” and haute couture model, Natalie Vértiz fulfilled one of her great dreams, to be part of the red carpet of one of the most recognized film festivals in the world: Cannes 2022, which this year takes place from May 17 to 28.

The model published videos and photos of her great step on the red carpet on her social networks. She wore a tight black dress with a low cut in the back. With a perfect tail and impeccable makeup, she surprised her more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

Natalie Vertiz in Cannes
Natalie Vértiz is on the red carpet.

