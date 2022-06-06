Entertainment

Natalie Vértiz is “terrified” by Tula Rodríguez’s poses in her Cannes Festival dress

Natalie Vértiz visited the set of On everyone’s lips to talk about the look she wore at the Cannes Film Festival and after the success of the elegant black dress she wore, she was surprised on the show to see several personalities with the same outfits. Tula Rodríguez was one of them and she surprised on the catwalk, where she modeled her figure and posed for the lens of all the photographers who wanted to portray her in the best way.

Oh my God, how wonderful, more daring than all, shows that the Peruvian lycra also yields, there it is. Tula, don’t move too much, please, the dress is sexy, but you have to be careful, never too much. The flashes are on point, they’re all aiming at tula rodriguezsee the smile, see the picture”, commented Ricardo Rondon seeing his partner.

“Look, my earrings, my dress, you have to be careful, everything has to be in its place, but I like, I love Tula, she has the attitude that a red carpet needs“, he opined Natalie Vertiz, who asked the driver for another pose because the photographers already had the most important one. the tv presenter she was “terrified” when she saw her with the poses she made on the covers of the newspapers.

That’s the one from ‘Trome’, no, that’s from the spoiled ones, come Tula, please. Forgive that awkward moment, please,” asked Ricardo Rondónto host of You are in allwho also praised the “queen” Maju Mantilla, Florcita Polo, Carla Rueda and the “Herbolaria del pueblo”.

