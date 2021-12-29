Natalie Wood – from the success of West Side Story to mysterious death: the fate of the actress in a disturbing prophecy

An incident on set caused Natalie Wood to fear water, which never left

On 20 July 1938 he was born Natalie Wood, born Natalia Nikolaevna Zacharenko. At just two years old she attends the cinemas, escorted by the extrovert mother Marya who feeds her ambitions by whispering them “One day those cameras will be aimed at you”.

Even as a child she had an intense career on the set. After the debut at just 5 years in the feature film Happy Land, shoots several other films with the likes of Orson Welles in Only the future counts, Rex Harrison and Gene Tierney ne The ghost and Mrs. Muir. To give it international fame is the Christmas classic The miracle of the 34th street: Natalie Wood plays the little girl who doesn’t believe in Santa Claus. On the set of the feature film The Green Promise, during the scene where he crosses a broken bridge he falls while filming a storm scene, risking drowning. The accident leaves a protruding bone in her left wrist, as well as one fear of water never moved away.

Then, Natalie Wood continues on the big screen, alongside artists like James Stewart ne Luck has fun by Walter Lang, Bette Davis ne The diva by Stuart Heisler, Paul Newman ne The silver chalice by Victor Saville, Rock Hudson and Anne Baxter Game house by Jerry Hopper.

Spurred on by her mother, blinded by success, she continues her journey in front of the spotlight in adulthood. To consecrate it Wasted Youth, with James Dean, directed by Nicholas Ray, for which he obtained his first Oscar nomination. The following year he appeared alongside John Wayne in the western Wild trails, a classic by John Ford. When it’s 1958 Natalie Wood joins Tony Curtis and Frank Sinatra in Ash in the sun by Delmer Daves; meanwhile, he reads in Vertigo by Irving Rapper.

The definitive turning point happened in 1961 with the musical West Side Story by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, winner of 10 Oscars, and the drama Splendor in the grass, which earned her her second Academy Award nomination, arguably her best performance. Having reached the peak of popularity, after 1966, however, she has some difficulty in finding suitable films and roles, such as that of Robert Culp’s wife in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice by Paul Mazursky, quite daring for the time, where for the first time the subject of the exchange of couples is dealt with.

In the ’70s Natalie Wood thins out the presence in front of the camera, until she raises her quotations thanks to An affair of the heart by Gilbert Cates and the series From here to eternity, for which she was awarded the Golden Globe, and Heart and heartbeat: here she is a guest star, together with her husband Robert Wagner. Again with Wagner, she plays Maggie ne The cat on the hot roof by Robert Moore. It also received wide appreciation for The memoirs of Eva Ryker by Walter Grauman.

He dies at the age of 43, swallowed by the same dark water that has always haunted her. The mysterious modalities of the premature death lead to the reopening of the case twenty years later: the suspicions of his sister Lana and the testimony of Dennis Davern, sailor at the helm of the yacht Spledour il November 29, 1981, they see her as the victim of her husband’s morbid jealousy towards Christopher Walken, swallowed up in the oblivion of the bay of Santa Catalina. Director Peter Bogdanovich will shoot a TV miniseries on the story in 2004, entitled The mystery of Natalie Wood, with Justin Waddell and Michael Weatherly.

