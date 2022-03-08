Natasha Araos denies rumours: “El Chyno is recovering… for God’s sake don’t believe everything you read!” | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

The absence of Jesús Chyno Miranda from social networks, which has been accentuating more and more, as he continues to show no signs of life, continues to give rise to speculation about the state of health of the well-known artist.

It was said that he had suffered a severe relapse, while they assured that he remained hospitalized and completely isolated in a clinic in Caracas and that only his wife could enter his room.

In short, many are the conjectures that strike in the environment about its current situation. Natasha Araos, her former partner and mother of her son they fathered together, has once again denied all the rumors that have been scattered for a few months now.

“He did not relapse nor was he dying in serious condition. Stop believing in false news and leave him in the process he is going through and let him meet himself again and soon, God willing and the Virgin, we will see him,” said Araos in his instagram stories.

With these words, the Venezuelan entrepreneur calmed the artist’s fans who had been very concerned lately. “Chyno is taking care of herself and recovering so that her return will be with integrity and stability. People invent a lot and the worst thing is that many people, instead of having common sense, believe the first thing they read and hear, and this is serious because they also take the right to speak without knowing and without having property, “she said, referring to the social media.

And although he did not abound in information about the health of Nacho’s ex-partner regarding the singer, Araos insisted that he is fine. She always It has been remained close to the father of her child, (Lucas) even when they were already separated. The fact of being divorced does not prevent the affection and respect between the two from remaining, much more after everything that happened.

Let’s remember that Natasha Araos and Chyno Miranda were married on August 26, 2017. Luca was born on April 7. And in September 20021 both announced that they had been separated for a year.