Natasha Bedingfield compares Masked Singers tour to Broadway show

Natasha Bedingfield, who competed on The Masked Singer season 6, compares its hosting features on The Masked Singers Tour to the magic of a Broadway show. Natasha participated in the show as Pepper and was rejected in week 8. The singer performed covers of songs like Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” and “No Tears Left To Cry” by Ariana Grande. In her hint package, she referenced TikTok, which hinted that her 2004 single “Unwritten” was going viral on the app. She also alluded to the Hollywood sign, which fans interpreted as a nod to the same song used as the theme song for the MTV reality series. The hills.

In November, The Masked Singer announced that the show would embark on a 50-state U.S. tour. The tour began May 28 in St. Louis and ends July 30 in Las Vegas. Each show features fan-favorite costumes from all seven seasons of the show and surprises celebrity guests, with a reveal at each show. Natasha made a special appearance in a Season 7 episode of The Masked Singer where she performed “Unwritten” to promote the tour. Some costumes that will be featured on the tour are Pepper, Monster, and Thingamabob from Season 7, who was revealed as Jordan Mailata on the show.

The ‘Pocketful of Sunshine’ singer has been busy touring and promoting the show and recently revealed The Masked Singers Tour looks like a broadway show. Natasha spoke to AND! new about the tour and why she thinks it’s such an exciting experience. “This show has a storyline just like any type of show you might attend or watch on Broadway,” explains Natasha. “The story is about how the characters find their true authentic selves.The singer also gave more details on what the show will be like, admitting it has the same “craziness” as the TV show, but is also more interactive.

Natasha hopes the audience can take something away from the show, as she believes music opens people’s hearts. The singer was a little hesitant to join the tour at first because she didn’t know how The Masked Singer would translate from the screen to the live stage. Luckily, the producers won her over when they explained the message behind the tour. When the former contestant understood the concept and realized the show had a storyline, she was thrilled to be a part of it.

The Masked Singer has been a massive hit in the United States since it first aired in 2019. With an 8th season confirmed, it’s no surprise the producers wanted to take the show on the road. With Natasha’s passion and belief in the tour, it’s bound to be a huge hit with the fans. It will be fun to see some of the older The Masked Singer the costumes go back on stage and find out which secret celebrities are hiding under the masks.

Source: E! New

