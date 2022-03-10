Natasha Klauss danced in a bikini and caused a furor

The actress Natasha Klauswho a few days ago said goodbye to the filming of the acclaimed Colombian telenovela “Sparrowhawks Passion 2”, He caught the attention of his followers with a dance by the pool.

In a video shared on his account Instagramthe 46-year-old Colombian showed herself openly, moving her body to the rhythm of the song “Mujeres”, by Ricardo Arjona.

The publication has to do with International Women’s Day, which was celebrated this Tuesday, March 8. In that framework, Natashawho gave life to the character of sarita elizondo in the sequel to Pasión de Gavilanes, he wrote a sweet post.

“Happy day for the best that this planet has, we women, tall, short, chubby, skinny, wrinkled, hurt or not, we are a barracks that have enough strength to carry out what we want. Listen well, whatever we want, ”she insisted. “To treat each other nicely, take care of each other and love each other,” she encouraged, accompanying her text with emojis of hearts.

In the video, she is seen spinning, dancing and posing in a bikini, sunglasses and a hat, while enjoying the pool and showing off her tanned body to more than a million and a half followers.

With some nostalgia, the actress said goodbye a few days ago to her filming partners from the second part of Pasión de Gavilanes.

“Thanks to everyone who made this second season possible, in which I not only gave life to Sarah Elizondo if not that I enjoyed every second for all the people who were part of this filming, this is what is truly important about these recordings, the people and the team that I will carry forever in my heart, ”valued the actress in a publication on her account. Instagram.

Klaus She accompanied the farewell text with a photo with her “dog love” Paco, who was with her during the four months of recording.

The second season premiered on February 14 on Telemundoand although some speculations hold that in the coming months it would reach Netflixas happened with “Coffee with the aroma of a woman”, there is still no official version that indicates this.

To kill the wait, fans of this emblematic production that tells the story of the Kings and the Elizondoyou can review the first season, which consists of 188 chapters available on the streaming giant.