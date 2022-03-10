Natasha Klauss danced in a bikini and caused a furor

The actress Natasha Klauswho a few days ago said goodbye to the filming of the acclaimed Colombian telenovela “Sparrowhawks Passion 2”, He caught the attention of his followers with a dance by the pool.

In a video shared on his account Instagramthe 46-year-old Colombian showed herself openly, moving her body to the rhythm of the song “Mujeres”, by Ricardo Arjona.

