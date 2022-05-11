Natasha Klauss from “Pasión de Gavilanes” gets married and gave details of her wedding

The renowned Colombian actress Natasha Klauss, who played the role of Sarita Elizondo in “Pasión de gavilanes” He gave his followers a tremendous surprise by telling the details of his wedding.

The actress he will marry Daniel Gómez in a couple of weeks decided to make a live on his Instagram, in which he has more than 1.5 million followers, in which he said: “I have never been married in my life, I have had two other couples over the years but I have never done a ceremony as such. It’s the first time I’m going to wear white. I’m nervous and I’m anxious.”

The relationship that has been going on for almost two years had to postpone the marriage they had planned at different times, however, they are going to carry it out in La Calera, near the city of Bogotá. The actress said that she has lived with Daniel Gómez for a while but she still “feels very excited” when performing the ceremony.

Natasha Klauss assures that she will marry on June 17 and who will officiate the ceremony will be a “mamo from the Sierra Nevada. A mamo is like a priest, so to speak, from an indigenous community that is located in the Sierra Nevada. It is a special ceremony.”

He also discounted the fact that the cast of “Pasión de gavilanes” attend your marriage because you prefer an intimate ceremonya: “Doing it on another level, bigger, and sharing with people who are more like your co-workers… That requires a different dynamic. a wedding of ‘a hundred and something’ of people is not possible at this time.”

Meet the video made by actress Natasha Klauss