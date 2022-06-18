Natasha Klauss: Jorge Cao took her to the altar as in Pasión de Gavilanes – People – Culture
The actress Natasha Klauss.
Instagram: @natashaklauss27
The actress Natasha Klauss.
The actress married businessman Daniel Gómez in Bogotá.
June 18, 2022, 02:12 PM
Fiction became reality. Just as it happened in the novel ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’, the actor Jorge Cao led the also actress Natasha Klauss to the altar.
The scene caused emotion among his followers because revived the scene from the production in which Don Martín, played by Cao, gives the blessing to Sarita, played by Klauss, at her wedding.
The Cuban posted a photo of the unforgettable moment on his Instagram account with the message: “Here we go with my beautiful daughter. This is her real wedding, it’s not a soap opera.”
The parents of the actress, Víctor Rastapkevicius and Susana Arrondo, died in 2021. For this reason, symbolically, Cao walked her down the aisle at her wedding on June 17.
The artist married businessman Daniel Gómez in Bogotá.
