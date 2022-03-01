Natasha Klauss moves to remember her mother at the end of “Pasión de Gavilanes”

Natasha Klaus He moved his fans after sharing a photo to remember his mother, who passed away five months ago.

The Colombian actress recalled that today was the fifth month since her mother’s death and coincided with the end of the recordings of the return of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters in the telenovela “Passion of Hawks”.

Natashawho gave life to “Sara Elizondo”published in his Instagram stories a photograph in which he appreciates him holding his mother Susana’s hand.

“Nothing is a casuality. Just today, February 28, my mother celebrates five months of not being in this plane and just today I say goodbye to the recordings of # pasiondegavilanes2 ”, was the message that accompanied the snapshot.

Photo: Instagram

Likewise, she shared some scenes from makeup and hairstyle from the last day of recordings of the telenovela. in which she was one of the protagonists.

Natasha Klaus, who used her social networks to share behind-the-scenes images of the soap opera, also said goodbye to “Paco” her dog friend who accompanied her during four months of recording in “a wonderful house that I lived and felt like mine and from which today I leave”.

“Thanks to everyone who made this second season possible in which I not only brought #saraelizondo back to life but also enjoyed every second for all the people who were part of this shoot, this is what is truly important about these recordings, the people and the team that I will carry forever in my heart!!!” he wrote on Instagram.