Natasha Klauss, protagonist of “Pasión de Gavilanes” raises the temperature in front of the camera

Natasha Klauss is a renowned Colombian actress who was known internationally for playing ‘Sara Elizondo’ in the telenovela ‘Passion of Hawks‘. In addition, he also participated in ‘La Tormenta’. At 41 years old, she raised the temperature through an incredible photo that fell in love with his followers.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Klaus She participated in various soap operas and trained as an actress at the prestigious Estudio XXI school under the direction of Maestro Paco Barrero. Her fame would come years later when she played one of the most important series of all. Since her inception, the one born in Cali has been active starring in outstanding telenovelas both in her country and in Mexico.

In the last few days, the news Natasha Klaus She will marry businessman Daniel Gómez for the third time, who conquered the actress and they have been in a relationship for two years. Although the wedding was planned for the middle of last year, due to various problems it was postponed and the ceremony will finally be held on June 17, which she called special. The actress has two daughters, one of them was with her first cousin Marcelo Grecco. She assured that she discussed it with her doctor and that the girl would be healthy.

Klaus He rose to fame for his leading role in Pasión de Gavilanes, a series that was successful when it aired in 2003 and was later added to Netflix. This allowed fans of the telenovela to be able to see it again and relive its best moments. In addition, a second season was added to this, which has already been on the platform since February of this year. The Colombian played “Sara Elizondo” and was reunited with her husband from the series, actor Michael Brown.

On his Instagram account, Natasha Klaus shared a photo where she is seen wearing a yellow jacket and just a bra below. She accompanied him with a motivating phrase. This caught the attention of fans and raised the temperature, having more than 11 thousand likes. Did you have the protagonist of Pasión de Gavilanes that sexy?