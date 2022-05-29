Natasha Liu Bordizzo to play Star Wars’ Sabine Wren in Ahsoka

Ahsokathe upcoming Disney Plus series, is fast becoming a live-action sequel to star wars rebels. The latest addition to the show’s crew is Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Society), who will play Mandalorian Sabine Wren in the series. Lucasfilm announced at Star Wars Celebration 2022. He will be joined by Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka and several unannounced cast members when the show premieres in 2023.

Sabine Wren is a member of the Rebellion and the Mandalorian Movement. the rebels Fans will remember her as one of the most important characters in the series and for her distinctively colored armor. Sabine’s casting also says a few things about the overall plot of the series. In conclusion star wars rebelsWren and Ahsoka set out together to find their friend Ezra Bridges, who goes missing at the end of the series.

It seems that Ahsoka They can choose a location during their journey with both women on their quest to save Ezra. Supporting this idea is the fact that those present at the ceremony apparently showed a vivid image of Sabine and Ahsoka standing in front of a mural of Ezra himself. star wars rebelsRobot Chopper, who also joins the team AhsokaHe also appeared during the celebration.

Ahsoka It will also feature Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Hajj vs. the worldRay Stevensonox). Dave Filoni will serve as executive producer and one of the writers. AhsokaBut we still don’t know who will direct or write the rest of the series.

Star Wars Celebration has plenty of other announcements, including the release window for the mandalorian season 3 first trailer Andornew details about Star Wars: Skeleton CrewThe first trailer for the new game. Star Wars Jedi SurvivorsAnd a movie premiere. first two episodes Obi Wan Kenobi.