Natasha Lyonne revealed that she and Fred Armisen had a ‘mundane’ reason for their split

Funny actors and ex-flames Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen quit for a “mundane reason”, the Russian doll the star said. According to her, she still talks to the ex. saturday night live they stand out “all the time,” but their relationship didn’t work out because they disagreed on something important while living together during the pandemic. What household amenities did she decide she didn’t want to live without?

Fred Armisen and Natasha Lyonne | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

A recap of Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen’s relationship

Lyonne and Armisen were first linked in 2014, but met years before. Lyonne told Glamor that he didn’t remember their first meeting, but Armisen did and eventually told her the story. “He was going down a rocky road, as we know,” he said, referring to his history of drug use.

They met through a mutual friend, Maya Rudolph, who brought the Documentary Now! star for Lyonne’s apartment. During the visit, he gave Armisen an autographed copy of someone else’s book and said, “Welcome, kid. Fred, what a name. Happy Birthday. Enjoy the book.”

Eventually, they were an item. They hit the red carpet and worked together throughout their romance. But, like many others, they found that their wishes were different during the pandemic.

Natasha Lyonne said she thinks the breakup happened because “Freddy doesn’t like the pool.”

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the split, Lyonne said, “Honestly, I think we broke up because I wanted a pool.”

According to her, it may seem like a mundane reason to some, but she wanted to do her laps during the pandemic and Armisen wasn’t on the same page. She shared, “We love each other as much as two people can love each other and we keep talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like the pool.”

It seems that he was given a choice between staying with an anti-pool Armisen and getting a pool, he chose the latter. “So, I bought a house with a pool in Los Angeles,” she explained. “So that’s the real scandal. I guess I’m finally a real bicoastal.”

Notably, the former couple have some mutual friends, which could help them keep in touch.

Fred Armisen’s divorce from Elisabeth Moss was less amicable

Elisabeth Moss talks about “traumatic and horrible” marriage with Fred Armisen: “I’m glad I didn’t have children” http://t.co/blU6NzZp9C — E! News (@enews) March 10, 2014

Lyonne and Armisen maintain a friendly relationship after the end of their relationship, but the same did not happen after their divorce from The Handmaid’s Tale actress Elizabeth Moss. They married after a brief courtship in 2009 and she filed for divorce in 2010.

As reported by InStyle, Armisen said things after the split that could indicate he wasn’t the best partner up to that point. More specifically, the Portland The star told Howard Stern, “I think I was a terrible husband, I think I’m a terrible boyfriend.”

He further explained, “I want to get married, I want to live together… and then about a year or two years, I get scared. I get scared emotionally…”

For the record, Moss was asked if he kept in touch with Armisen and replied, “Oh, God, no.” (By e!)

RELATED: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Elisabeth Moss Says Previous Marriage To Former Saturday Night Live Cast Member Is ‘Traumatic’

How to get help: In the US, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.