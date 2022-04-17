Entertainment

Natasha Lyonne revealed that she and Fred Armisen had a ‘mundane’ reason for their split

Funny actors and ex-flames Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen quit for a “mundane reason”, the Russian doll the star said. According to her, she still talks to the ex. saturday night live they stand out “all the time,” but their relationship didn’t work out because they disagreed on something important while living together during the pandemic. What household amenities did she decide she didn’t want to live without?

A recap of Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen’s relationship

Lyonne and Armisen were first linked in 2014, but met years before. Lyonne told Glamor that he didn’t remember their first meeting, but Armisen did and eventually told her the story. “He was going down a rocky road, as we know,” he said, referring to his history of drug use.

