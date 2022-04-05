Nate Bargatze wears a helmet at the Grammys

Comedian Nate Bargatze alluded to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars for wearing a helmet to appear at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

“I need to warn everyone, stay in your seats and keep your hands to yourself,” Grammys presenter LeVar Burton said at the awards pre-show on April 3, while introducing Bargatze, which was also apparently a reference to the Oscars incident.

Bargatze then took to the stage wearing a large black helmet, drawing laughter from the audience.

“They say comedians now have to wear them at award shows during joke parts,” he said. “It doesn’t even cover your face, I think it just focuses on where I would get hit.”

The comedian then took off his helmet and said “okay, this is stupid”, before handing out the award for Best Spoken Album.

Bargatze was nominated for a 2022 Grammy for Best Comedy Album.

On March 27 at the Oscars, Smith took the stage to punch Chris Rock after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Although Smith claimed he was defending Pinkett Smith from a joke about his alopecia diagnosis, a source close to Rock says the comedian “had no idea” about it. Smith, who faces disciplinary action from the Academy, announced his resignation from the awards body on Friday, April 1.