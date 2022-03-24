Nate Diaz attacks McGregor and Masvidal after their arrests: “You act like animals”

Conor McGregor has once again starred in a scandal outside the octagon by being arrested for alleged reckless driving aboard his Bentley Continental GT in Dublin. However, he has not been the only one arrested this week within the UFC, since his partner Jorge Masvidal ended up in handcuffs once he turned himself in to the authorities for allegedly beating the American Dolby Covington, with which he was defeated on March 5 in Las Vegas. Country media claim that Masvidal assaulted Covington in a Miami restaurant and faces a charge of aggravated assault and criminal conduct, according to Mirror. The alleged victim alleges that he broke a tooth and that it caused an abrasion on his wrist.

And while both fighters try to overcome these controversies, fellow fighter Nate Diaz has launched an attack against both on social networks. “All of you fighters need to stop getting arrested for stupid things. You act like animals and like irresponsible kids. They begin to mature. Drive carefully and behave yourself. Fuck!”, expressed the Californian.

His message was widely applauded on Twitter by many of his almost two million followers, although some users continued to attack McGregor and questioned the state in which the Irishman was driving. It should be remembered at this point that a spokesman for the fighter assured yesterday that Conor had passed both the drug and alcohol tests: “Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Irish police for alleged traffic offences. He passed drug and alcohol tests conducted”, he expressed. His car of more than 150,000 euros was seized, although he was later able to recover it.

Pending accounts between the three

The three protagonists of this story know what it is to face each other in the octagons of the UFC. Nate Diaz fought McGregor twice in 2016 in Las Vegaswinning the first by submission and falling in the second by majority decision of the judges. In front of Masvidal he fell in 2019 in New York in a fight for the BMF belt. The Miami man was ahead when Diaz had to retire in the third round due to a cut around his eye.