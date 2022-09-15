Nate Diaz slams UFC shoes with Dwayne Johnson in viral interview

Luckily for Nate Diaz, those shoes are no longer his problem.

Ahead of UFC 279 last week, Diaz criticized the new shoes fighters must wear after a deal with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s company.

“These f–kng shoes suck,” Diaz said during an interview with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi, while showing off her orange shoe for the camera. “Look at these shoes, they made me put this shit on. F–k those shoes!

The now-viral footage, which was cut from the show, was posted on Twitter by someone who wrote, “What they didn’t show in the interview.”

Diaz wore sneakers from current UFC sponsor Project Rock, which is a partnership with Johnson and Under Armour. The multi-year agreement was signed in January 2022.

It was revealed Thursday that the fighters would not see any proceeds from the UFC’s deal with the action movie star.

Nate Diaz Zuffa LLC

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Rams-Bills game earlier this month. USA TODAY Sports

The deal will put Project Rock shoes on UFC male and female athletes and corner teams for fight week events, practices, weigh-ins and in the locker room, according to Bloomberg. Fighters will also wear the shoes when entering the ring before taking them off for the actual match.

“Godfathers, you don’t hear that! Guys, over to you,” Olivi yelled, while looking completely taken aback by Diaz’s comments.

“I thought you said it was good because these are The Rock’s shoes, I was like, ‘Yeah!'” she laughed.

Diaz, shoe issues and all, defeated Tony Ferguson via submission Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was Diaz’s last fight under his UFC contract and he is expected to pursue new opportunities.