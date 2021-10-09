Nate Mann in Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s new series coming to AppleTV +

In the cast of the drama, a sort of sequel to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, there are also Austin Butler, Callum Turner and Anthony Boyle.

Nate Mann joins the cast of Masters of the Air, the new war miniseries produced, after the award-winning Band of Brothers And The Pacific, by the dream team made up of Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks And Gary Goetzman. Set, like the previous ones, during the Second World War, the series will soon arrive in streaming on AppleTV +. The new entry, theater actor previously seen only in Ray Donovan in the role of a younger version of the protagonist, he reaches the previously announced Austin Butler (Once upon a time in … Hollywood), Callum Turner (The Capture) And Anthony Boyle (The plot against America).

The plot of Masters of the Air

Based on the book by Donald L. Miller and adapted by John Orloff with Emmy winner Graham Yost (both writers of Band of Brothers), Masters of the Air it will tell the true and deeply personal story of the American bombers who brought the war one step closer to Hitler during the Second World War. Mann will play Major “Rosie” Rosenthal while Butler and Turner have been hired for the roles of Major Cleven and Major Egan respectively and Boyle for Major Crosby.

Loading... Advertisements

The tale of the Second World War continues, even with Cary Fukunaga

After Band of Brothers And The Pacific which, released nine years apart from each other in 2001 and 2010, are considered among the series that best told the Second World War, Masters of the Air he will therefore try to tell another ambitious story with great means and great names. Not surprisingly, the acclaimed director was also involved Cary Fukunaga, who also directed the unforgettable first season of True Detective, to direct the first three episodes of the miniseries.