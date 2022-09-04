Nathalie Emmanuel clarifies her death in Game of Thrones

Digital Millennium

The actress Nathalie Emmanuel who gave life to Missandei, has reflected on the controversial final season of Game of Thrones, saying that “it was never the show that pleased everyone”. In addition to talking about the controversy that her death meant within the series, given his skin color.

The HBO series, which came to an end in 2019 after eight seasons, gave Emmanuel his international breakthrough in the role of Missandeiwho acted as an advisor to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Speaking to NME about the show’s controversial ending three years later, Emmanuel said: “It was never the show that pleased everyone or had happy endings. When was it ever to do what everyone wanted?

“Watching it as Nathalie the fan, I have my favorite characters and my own ideas about what happened to them or who I would love to spend more time with.”

Among the critics of the final season there was Missandei’s deaththe series’ only female lead of color and a former slave, who was graphically beheaded by The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) in front of Daenerys, Gray Worm (Jacob Anderson), and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

Speaking about the backlash to Missandei’s death, Emmanuel said: “I think his murder really speaks to how there can be more than one person of color on these big budget shows.

“I think when we do these shows in the future, we need to have this idea of ​​inclusivity at the forefront and a diversity of thoughts and ideas across the network.”

The first spin-off of Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon, debuted last month. Set 200 years before the events of the main series, the prequel, starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy, follows a succession war between House Targaryens.

