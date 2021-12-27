Nathan and Sully, the comparison between film and video game [FOTO]

A new trailer for Uncharted, film adaptation of the legendary videogame saga by Naughty Dog with protagonists Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg (here to see it). In the short video we were able to take a close look at the look that the two protagonists will show off in the film, realizing how similar it is to that seen in the various games. To confirm this impression, a user Reddit created an image to compare the various designs.

This Uncharted, which will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, former director of Zombieland – Double hit, second chapter of the beloved zombie saga with protagonists Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone And Jesse Eisenberg, will arrive at the cinema on February 17th.

In the cast in addition to the two protagonists we will find Antonio Banderas in the role of the one who will commission the adventure of the two and Sophia Taylor Ali who will be the face of Chloe Frazer, the journalist who will accompany Nathan and Sully on their travels.

This is truly a moment of tremendous fame for Tom Holland. The young actor, in addition to this adaptation of Uncharted, is in fact fresh from the global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, recently speaking with Sky News, expressed several doubts regarding its future.

I don’t even know if I want to be an actor – he had said when asked what his future would be like. I started acting when I was 11 and didn’t do anything else, so I’d love to go and do other things. Honestly, I’m like… having a midlife crisis – at 25, I’m having a pre-midlife crisis. Others may refer to this as a “quarter of life crisis”, which happens to some people in their mid-twenties.

What do you think of this image? Do the two protagonists seem quite similar to you?

Keep following us on The Monkey Play, The Monkey Does!