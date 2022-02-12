Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins arrive

Yesterday evening, Epic Games sent some content creators clues about a new collaboration event destined to arrive in Fortnite. The style of the map and the riddles typical of a treasure hunt immediately made us think of Unchartedand apparently it is!

The puzzle was solved in record time: by introducing the password “sicparvismagna” on a site set up specifically for the campaign, the content creators have obtained confirmation (as well as trailers and images) of the upcoming crossover between Fortnite and Uncharted! Shortly after the arrival of the Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 and in view of the theatrical release of the film with Tom Holland, the characters of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer will make their Battle Royale debut in the form of skins featuring alternate appearances. The two adventurers, as you can see in the contents attached to this news, will be available both in their original videogame version, and with the likeness of their cinematic alter egos Tom Holland and Sophia Taylor Ali.

Along with the new costumes, a decorative back, two pickaxes (including one inspired by Parashurama from The Lost Legacy), a hang glider modeled after Sully’s airplane and an emote that sees the character consult will also arrive in the in-game shop. the diary as Nathan does during his adventures. It was also confirmed that for the occasion the Buried Treasure Maps they will be pulled out of the depot and will make their return of the Royal Battle! “After spending some time on the island, Nathan Drake left some treasure maps for you. Find them and let them guide you to the buried treasure.”reads the official description.

The release date for the new Uncharted content has not yet been revealed, but we expect them over the course of next week to coincide with the release of the film.