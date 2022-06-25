Nathan Fillion Defends Joss Whedon

For some time now, many Hollywood stars have accused Joss Whedon of bad behavior on the set, but Nathan Fillion defends him.

The actor Nathan Fillion is well known thanks to series like Castle Y The Rookie but above all Fireflywhich coincided with Joss Whedon. Now, she reveals that she had no problem with him and that she would work with the director again without much thought.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor Nathan Fillion said:

“I would work with Joss Whedon again in a second. She would work with him again without a doubt. Josh is very funny. self-critical. Incredibly talented. Maybe a little obsessed? I mean, listen, by his own admission, that guy is a worker in progress and I appreciate that.”

“I read that article, and nowhere, at any point, did it mention Firefly. I had a complete experience, that was not my experience with that man.

After being at the top premiering two films from Marvel What The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Joss Whedon fell out of favor since joining League of Justice (2017) to replace Zack Snyder. The actors who worked with him have revealed that he did not have a great behavior on the set, especially Ray Fisher who plays Cyborg. Though Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) also criticized him quite a bit.

So it is curious the great defense of Nathan Fillionalthough it may be that the environment when shooting Firefly was very different from League of Justice, where there was a lot of pressure to make a good film, which in the end was a small failure. Now Joss Whedon he is half retired since he left the series The Nevers, which is about people with powers in the last years of Victoria’s reign in London. So we will have to wait to see if his career continues or if he retires permanently.