Nathan Ordaz leads the selection list for the Dallas Cup

The sub-20 continues its preparation for the World Cup and the tournament that will gain maximum relevance soon will be the Dallas Cup. The coach Gerson Perez announced the payroll of this championship that will have the presence and return to the call of the pearl Nathan Ordazwhich is also in the sights of the Mexican and United States teams.

The LAFC youth player is one of the novelties on the list, which also highlights Alianza midfielder Harold Osorio.

And the return of Danny Ríos, midfielder for the Houston Dynamo. Likewise, midfielder Jeremy Garay of DC United is another notable novelty in the Salvadoran team.

The goalkeepers are Damián Alguera of the Philadelphia Union and Sergio Sibrián of Alianza. The defenders will be Alejandro Serrano, from Tecla, Walter Pineda from Águila, Alejandro Cano from San José Earthquakes and from LAFC and Golden State Diego Barahona and Izaiah Samayoa, respectively.

This is the complete list:

The Dallas Cup 2022 is an under-19 tournament that will be made up of local Dallas FC, Tigres from Mexico, Panama, El Salvador, Monterrey, and HB Køge from Denmark. Those led by Gerson Pérez will be located in group B together with Monterrey and EL HB Køge.

However, the calendar of the Dallas Quota has stipulated a game between El Salvador and Tigres de México.

The format of the tournament will allow two teams from each group to advance to the semifinal round and then to the final. The current champion is Monterrey, the Blue’s first rival in a game that will be played on April 10 at 5:45 p.m. (El Salvador time) at the Cotton Bowl stadium.

El Salvador’s second game will be played on April 11 at 5:00 pm (El Salvador time) against HB Køge from Denmark at Moneygram Soccer Park.