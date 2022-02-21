Nathanael Cano, how much money does he charge per concert | Music | Lying corridos | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

It may be that many do not like it or that it is a very controversial character, but nobody could deny that Nathanael Cano He has made an important name for himself as a singer and composer of lying corridos.

At his young age – 20 years old – the Mexican artist has accumulated a great fortune that allows him to have many luxuries, which he presumes on his social networks as daily bread.

In addition, whenever he has free time, he takes the opportunity to go on a trip to expensive places, which implies that he earns good money for his presentations, songs, and compositions.

The artist earns a large amount of money for his presentations (Photo: Natanael Cano / Instagram).

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES NATANAEL CANO CHARGE PER CONCERT?

It is no secret to anyone that the composer of lying corridos has had a great growth in recent years, so it is not at all strange that his price to give a concert is certainly high or high for many artists.

According to youtuber Kevin Vázquez, in 2020, Nathanael Cano he charged 1.3 million pesos for a 2 and a half hour concert.

However, the success it has had has caused that price to see a notable increase. And it is that, according to the same youtuber, in 2021 the cost was 2 million pesos for the same amount of time.

HOW MUCH DOES NATANAEL CANO CHARGE FOR COMPOSING A SONG?

The same singer has revealed in some videos on his social networks that the first time he did a job of this type he received only a check for $250 when he was just starting out.

Obviously, all that has changed and the artist himself indicated that, thanks to his most recent composition, he received around half a million dollars.

WHY DID NATANAEL CANO QUIT HIS PREVIOUS LABEL?

In the middle of a press conference, the 20-year-old artist gave more details of what happened with the label Humble Ranchassuring that by being there he had become a toxic person.

As if that were not enough, he gave news that could have caused his fans a lot of sadness. And it is that the singer of lying corridos revealed that he no longer wanted to be a singer because of everything that was happening there.

“I was surrounded by people who put me on, so I think that’s why I became so toxic. I no longer wanted to sing, I no longer wanted to be a singer, I no longer wanted to be number one. My business was bad, they treated me bad, business was bad, ”were some of his words.