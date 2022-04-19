Nathanael Cano on everyone’s lips for what he did in his Ford Mustang

The Mexican Nathanael Cano, who broke it at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, was on everyone’s lips for what he did on his social networks with his Ford Mustang of 2.5 million Mexican pesos.

Nathanael Cano’s life is amazing. His economic level led the rapper to a reality that perhaps he did not dream of even in his greatest dreams. Every day that he leaves behind in the calendar, the Mexican becomes more and more famous, his songs resound throughout Europe and his flow blew up the Coachella stages. Also, he continues to show off his luxury car collection. Gone is his Audi A4 B9 of a million Mexican pesos and now the singer is on everyone’s lips for what he did in his Ford Mustang.

The 11 albums released! At just 21 years old, they leave the music industry speechless. Nathanael Cano continues to dazzle on and off stage thanks to his music and to their luxury cars that everyone yearns for. To the most beautiful beasts of the automotive industry. He has several cool cars, but all eyes were on one that costs more than 2.5 million Mexican pesos.

As Tork found out, the Mexican who was born in Hermosillo and started playing the guitar when he was only 9 years old, today is a millionaire thanks to his rap. His followers do not stop persecuting him and everyone already knows about him, although few have information about his girlfriend. In the run-up to the great Festival, without labeling her or making great boasts, the singer did not miss the opportunity to introduce Sara and was on everyone’s lips for what she did in her Ford Mustang.

While celebrating that his music was among the Top 10 Latin artists on the Billboard list (being the only Mexican artist), Cano rides in a car that steals all eyes. What is it about? An impressive Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that costs more than 2.5 million Mexican pesos and has unique features. Yes, it has a powerful 760HP V8 engine capable of delivering up to 625 lb-ft of torque to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. A true ship that justifies its millionaire value! But, What did Nathanael Cano do to be on everyone’s lips?

Before going up to sing and showing that he is having a magnificent moment, the rapper took the opportunity to upload some photos to his Instagram and the Ford was the main protagonist. Some flashy clothes and a very luxurious car in the background were enough for the media to go after him. Look!

Nathanael Cano and his beautiful Ford Mustang.