Nathanael Cano: What are your earnings?

Nathanael Cano is one of the most popular young people in music, which has led him to obtain large profits. Do you want to know how much he charges? In case the answer is positive, we recommend you continue reading because then we will tell you details related to the topic.

Who is Nathanael Cano?

In case you don’t know, Nathanael Cano is a young man who was born in northern Mexico on May 1, 2001, but it was until he turned 13 years he started playing the guitar inspired by Ariel Camacho. Thus he took his first steps as a soloist, without thinking that he was going to succeed in music in a big way.

The different internet platforms have been of great help in promoting the careers of the new generations, and Cano’s was no exception. And it is that in in 2018 their songs began to sound “F1” and “The Drip” in Youtube; also that year he released a single with Bad Bunny, which is called “Soy el Diablo”.

Where it is?

Nathanael is from Hermosillo, Sonora.

Age

songs

Among the successes that have brought Natanael Cano to stardom, and to be known for his lying corridosis it so:

exuberant bearing

Above

lying love

diamonds

I come from the neighborhood

How much money does Nathanael Cano earn?

Through a live video posted on his Instagram, Natanael Cano confessed that his first check from the Association of Composers of the United States (ASCAP) was just $264. However, in that same live he confessed that currently his earnings are more than half a million dollars.

How much does Nathanael Cano earn per concert?

On the other hand, according to youtuber Kevin Vázquez, Natanael Cano charges one million 200 thousand pesos per concert, which lasts an hour and a half. However, in case it is a small presentation or private party, the price is higher.

The young man not only shines with his music, he also does it as an entrepreneur. So to these earnings we must add their income from her newly launched clothing line.

The singer of lying corridos knows how to take advantage of his money very well, as reports suggest that he has even given it away on the street; besides that he bought a house for his mother. Of course, he also takes the opportunity to like him (such as cars), which he presumes on his social networks.

