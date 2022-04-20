Nathanael Cano’s biggest loss of money

Natanael Cano, known throughout Mexico for his great fortune and his musical success that took him to Coachella, was also in bad shape and lost more than 1.5 million Mexican pesos for a luxury car. We tell you all the details below.

Nathanael Cano lives a really cool life. His economic level led the rapper to a reality that perhaps he did not even dream of in his greatest dreams. Every day that he leaves behind on the calendar, the Mexican becomes more and more famous, his songs resound throughout Europe and his flow blew up the Coachella stages. Now, She shows her new jewelry and her million-dollar purchases on her social networks, but a while ago she knew how to lose more than a million Mexican pesos.

The 11 albums published!, only 21 years old and the resounding success of “Corridos Tumbados” left the geniuses of the Mexican music industry speechless. Thus, Nathanael Cano continues to dazzle on and off stage thanks to his music and his luxury cars that everyone yearns for. To the most beautiful beasts of the automotive industry. He has several cool cars, He has been seen in a Ford Mustang that costs 2.5 million Mexican pesos and he bought thanks to his last great album, although few remember that thanks to traveling at high speeds he lost a fortune.

As Tork found out, the Mexican who was born in Hermosillo and started playing the guitar when he was only 9 years old, today is a millionaire thanks to his rap. His followers do not stop chasing him and everyone already knows his songs, so his presentation at the Coachella Valley was a real party. In the run-up to the great Festival, without labeling it or making great boasts, The singer did not miss the opportunity to introduce Sara, his girlfriend, and was on everyone’s lips for his impressive Ford Mustang. Over there, The most memorable recalled an accident that the singer had, in which he lost a lot of money.

While celebrating that his music was among the Top 10 Latin artists on the Billboard list (being the only Mexican artist), Cano rides around in a car that steals all eyes. What is it about? An impressive Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that costs more than 2 and a half million Mexican pesos and has unique features. Yes, it has a powerful 760HP V8 engine capable of delivering up to 625 lb-ft of torque to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. A real ship that justifies its millionaire value, just like the one that crashed!

In July 2021, when his career was exploding, Natanael Cano crashed a beautiful black Dodge Charger that costs more than 1.5 million Mexican pesos. Back then, and although it hurt a lot internally, the rapper took it with humor and even uploaded a story to Instagram!