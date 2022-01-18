Nation states could start acquiring bitcoins in 2022

Bitcoin has grown from being “internet money” used by only a few thousand people during its early years to being part of the balance sheets of large corporations and sovereign states. El Salvador is a case in point for a country that has fully committed to the bitcoin mission, putting millions of dollars into the digital asset as a national reserve. While it is still far from being the de facto reserve currency of all countries, its growth indicates that countries cannot ignore it for much longer. This is why more nation-states are expected to buy the cryptocurrency in the next year.

In a recent report published by Fidelity, bitcoin and the role it can play in deciding which countries are the world’s economic leaders is delved into. This is because as the asset becomes more popular as a reserve currency, countries that hold bitcoin can see their influence grow higher than those that don’t.

History has always shown that those who are ready to accept innovation and new technologies have always ended up doing better than those who do not, and this could be the case with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Credit: Pixabay

According to Fidelity, if bitcoin adoption continues to grow, then those who entered earlier will undoubtedly fare better than others. This will push other countries to also acquire the digital asset as “insurance” so as not to be left behind even if they do not believe in the investment thesis or in the adoption of the digital asset.

Basically, sovereign nation-states would buy bitcoin as a hedge, in case it ends up being important in the future. “In other words, a small cost can be paid today as a cover versus a potentially much larger cost in the years to come.”

The report explained that banning bitcoin permanently would be difficult to do. While not impossible, it could certainly lead to a significant loss of wealth and opportunity, he added. There is not yet an all-encompassing bill passed regarding cryptocurrencies that would provide total regulatory clarity.

The infrastructure bill that was passed last year and scheduled to go into effect in 2024 continues to be subject to numerous amendments, and with such a long lead-time until implementation, no one knows where it might end. However, Fidelity noted in its report that a regulation on digital assets that is converted into law will be a milestone for bitcoin.