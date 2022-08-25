National Academy of Medicine reiterates proposal to declare a health alarm before the appearance of new cases of monkeypox

The National Academy of Medicine reiterated this Wednesday its proposal to declare a health alarm in the country due to the appearance of new cases of monkeypox.

According to the Minister of Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez, two positive cases of monkeypox were detected, one from Brazil and the other from Peru.

“The national epidemiological surveillance system is active. The Rafael Rangel National Institute of Hygiene and the Ministry of Popular Power for Health, in coordination, are monitoring the cases,” Jiménez said.

For the National Academy of Medicine, declaring the health alarm would allow resources to be mobilized and civil society and the government to collaborate with each other to take action.

Other proposals of the institution are: to ensure transparency in the handling of information, to strengthen the capacity for laboratory diagnosis and genetic monitoring of the virus, to develop active epidemiological surveillance programs and to begin proceedings to guarantee future access to medicines. antivirals and vaccines.

“These recommendations remain in force and non-governmental organizations, key elements in the effort to control the outbreak, are already beginning to be mobilized, so, in addition to any border surveillance strategy, a great effort must be made to identify cases of local transmission,” the Academy said.

Minister Jiménez, after announcing the recent cases, noted that the patients are receiving medical care and are in good condition.

He added that the close contacts of those infected are being evaluated. “The Bolivarian government calls on the population to comply with prevention and biosecurity measures,” said the official.

