National Assembly denied and filed Executive Investment Law | Policy | News

With 87 votes, from the Union for Hope, Pachakutik and Democratic Left groups, the plenary session of the National Assembly denied and filed on the afternoon of March 24 the Investment Law project sent by the Executive as urgent.

Earlier, those same benches denied the majority report on the project that had been prepared by the Parliament’s Economic Development Commission, chaired by Daniel Noboa, from the ranks of United Ecuadorian. On that occasion they got 89 votes.

After that first vote, the president of the Assembly, Guadalupe Llori (PK), suspended the item on the agenda and granted an hour and a half for Assemblyman Daniel Noboa to make the final adjustments to his report. But the legislator never returned.

Llori, before running out of the penultimate item on the agenda, entrusted the session to the first vice president, Virgilio Saquicela, who a report to file the project related to the regulation of lobby and the prevention of conflicts of interest, asked the secretariat to certify whether Assemblyman Noboa submitted the majority report for a new vote.

On two occasions, the General Secretariat of the Assembly certified that the deadline for the delivery of the final voting text was not delivered either by the document management system or by institutional email.

Saquicela ordered that the following motion be called to a vote, the one presented by the Pachakutik assemblyman Darwin Pereira, which proposed to deny and file the organic bill for the attraction of investments, strengthening of the stock market and digital transformation.

This caused shouts and applause in the room from the benches of UNES and Pachakutik. While Pereira’s motion was being read, the president of the legislature entered the room and ended up directing the session until it concluded with the vote, which obtained 87 votes in favor. Llori ordered the closing of the session at 17:47.

Assembly members from the UNES and Pachakutik caucus celebrated the results. “Yes you can, yes you can,” they shouted in unison while the ruling party watched from afar.

The seats of the legislators of the UNES and Pachakutik benches were “branded” with the legends “the country is not for sale, the country defends itself”.

The coordinator of this bench, Marcela Holguín, told the press that with the decision of the Assembly “Ecuador won.” “The only ones who benefited from this law were the bankers who take money out of the country and want to raise interest rates; to the large checkbooks that seek to avoid paying taxes; and to the banks, who want to force the IESS to buy their overdue portfolio”.

Pachakutik also ruled along the same line that Ecuadorians win by denying the law, that the Ecuadorian team will qualify for the World Cup, while the National Assembly has defended the interests of the vast majority of the people, said Rafael Lucero, coordinator of the bench.

The Democratic Left, through the block chief, Marlon Cadena, maintained that once again his party defends the interests of Ecuadorians and urged the Executive to collect all the observations of the different benches and as soon as possible to resubmit a new project to the legislative.

The Social Christian Party, according to legislator Esteban Torres, regretted that an important opportunity for generating investment and work opportunities for Ecuadorians has been lost. That they do not like the result given in the National Assembly, however, the Government will be able to present an investment law again and they hope that at that time there will be the votes.

The National Agreement Bank, which represents the ruling party, did not want to comment after the result and announced that it will do so this Friday, March 25. (I)